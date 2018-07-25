Prosecutors: 2 men accused of fatally shooting 2, injuring 1 after the group planned a robbery together

MILWAUKEE — Two Milwaukee men are accused in connection with a triple shooting that left two people dead, and prosecutors say it happened after the suspects and victims planned to rob a marijuana dealer together.

Kevon Barnes, 18, of Milwaukee faces one count of first degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon, penalties for felonies — Class “B” felony.

Terrance Mason Jr., 20, of Milwaukee, faces three charges:

First degree reckless homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon — two counts

First degree reckless injury, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon

They are accused in the deaths of Francisco Cardona and Dejah Adkins. A third person was hurt in the triple shooting that happened near 87th and Congress on June 10.

According to a criminal complaint, Adkins was found next to a black BMW parked at the scene — with a gunshot wound to the head. A blood trail and unfired cartridges led police to the body of Cardona, who was found in the middle of a nearby alley — with a gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy revealed Adkins suffered three gunshot wounds to her head. Cardona suffered two gunshot wounds to the head. The complaint notes Adkins was struck by 9mm bullets. Cardona was struck by both 9mm and .40 caliber bullets.

The third victim was found to have suffered a “through and through” bullet wound to the arm.

A search of the BMW revealed a fired .40 caliber WIN Smith and Wesson casing on the front passenger floorboard, and a fired MAK 9mm casing on the driver’s side floorboard, indicating there were two shooters. Additionally, the complaint notes “numerous unfired” 9mm cartridge casings were recovered in the alley, indicating the firearm jammed at one point.

A witness said they were in her living room on June 10 when she heard a gunshot and a female voice saying — “don’t. Please stop!” She said she then heard two more shots.

A second witness said he heard a vehicle pull onto the slab behind his apartment building — and saw the black BMW on that slab. Around 9:30 p.m., he said he heard two gunshots and looked out the window but didn’t see anyone. He said he heard four more gunshots and got a better look at the BMW. He said he saw a female victim laying on her back by the driver’s side of the BMW and a male searching through the passenger comparment of the BMW, the complaint says.

The complaint says a search warrant was executed at Kevon Barnes’ home near the scene the day after the shooting — June 11. During that search, the complaint says marijuana was located in a bedroom, along with three firearms — a .22 caliber rifle (along with a 30-round magazine), a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

A landyard with a BMW key fob was found in the bedroom closet. It was later determined to be the key fob from the BMW spotted on the parking slab at the scene.

The complaint says investigators spoke with the brother of Terrance Mason, who said on June 10, Adkins, Cardona, the third shooting victim who was hurt and a fourth person came over to his home, and Cardona and the third victim were “talking about robbing a drug dealer.” He said Cardona “brought an assault rifle and two handguns.” He said “the plan was developed to call a drug dealer and take his marijuana.”

He said they planned to rob a dealer that Mason’s brother had met at the “Dan Jansen Festival in West Allis.” He said Adkins gave him the phone number to call, and they planned to use Mason’s brother’s phone to call the dealer to the planned site of the robbery. He said the plan involved Cardona and the third victim going into a home and taking marijuana. Mason’s brother said he planned on getting $50 from the robbery “so he could may his marijuana citation.”

Eventually, he said the plan changed, and they decided to rob a different dealer. He said Adkins, Cardona and the third victim, along with his brother, Terrance Mason left, while he and the other individual stayed behind. He said he was aware they were headed to 87th and Congress where Barnes, the Mason brothers’ cousin, lived.

While Mason’s brother and the other individual waited, they got a phone call indicating someone had been shot and ran away.

The next morning, Mason’s brother said Terrance indicated he had shot Adkins, and Barnes had shot Cardona. Terrance Mason told his brother he had also shot Cardona, according to the complaint. He said Cardona “had to be shot because he most likely would have robbed them.”

Mason’s brother also told investigators two days prior to the shooting, Mason “had stated that he wanted to kill Adkins and Cardona.” He first discussed killing them on a trail near Riverside HIgh School after an armed robbery, the complaint says.

Investigators spoke with Terrance Mason himself, who said Cardona brought a 9mm pisto, a .40 caliber pistol and an assault rifle to the discussion about doing a “lick” or armed robbery. He said Barnes arrived, and they got into Cardona’s BMW, which Mason was driving. Barnes was in the front seat and the third shooting victim, Adkins and Cardona were in the back seat. They went to 87th and Congress, where Barnes lives, and Mason said on the way, Cardona handed Barnes the .40 caliber handgun. He said eventually, he and Barnes went into Barnes’ home — but wouldn’t say what was discussed at that time.

When they went back to the BMW, Mason said Cardona was in the driver’s seat with the assault rifle, and Adkins was in the back with the 9mm handgun. Mason said he grabbed the gun from Adkins and Barnes shot Cardona once. Mason said the gun went off as he grabbed it from Adkins, and he shot the third victim. That’s when the 9mm firearm jammed, he said.

Mason said Cardona and Adkins fled the vehicle and ran, and he said he fired at Adkins as she was running away. As he walked up to Adkins and Cardona, laying in the alley. Mason said he leaned over Cardona and shot him because “he was threatening him and his family.” He told investigators his “impulses got the best of him.”

Mason admitted that the then shot Adkins again, the complaint says. He said he was attempted to clear the jam while pointing the firearm at Adkins’ head, and it went off. He said she ran back to the BMW and “passed out.”

Mason then further admitted to going through the BMW, grabbing the assault rifle and a backpack and then going back to Barnes’ bedroom, where the weapons were later found.

The complaint notes that Barnes admitted to his uncle that he shot Cardona. He told his uncle it was “self-defense,” because he thought “Cardona was going to rob him or shoot him.”

Barnes made his initial appearance in court on June 15. Cash bond was set at $100,000. He has pleaded not guilty. He’s due back in court on Aug. 27 for a status conference.

Mason made his initial appearance in court on June 16. Cash bond was set at $200,000. He’s due in court on Aug. 9 for a competency hearing.