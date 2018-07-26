× Check out this recipe for grilled steak with arugula pesto and vodka-tomato sauce

MILWAUKEE — Summer is the time for grilling! Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to make grilled steak with arugula pesto and vodka-tomato sauce.

Grilled steak with arugula pesto and vodka-tomato sauce

1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

2 pounds tomatoes, seeded, chopped

1/4 cup vodka

Salt and pepper

Parmesan cheese (optional)

Arugula Pesto:

2 cups packed arugula leaves (about 2 ounces)

2 tablespoons toasted unblanched sliced almonds

2 large cloves garlic

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated lemon peel

1/3 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper

Instructions

To prepare pesto, place arugula, almonds, garlic, lemon juice and lemon peel in food processor container. Cover; process until finely chopped. With motor running, slowly add oil through opening in cover, processing until smooth. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Remove and reserve 1/4 cup pesto for serving; cover and refrigerate. Place beef steak and remaining pesto in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until tender. Add tomatoes; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until most of liquid has evaporated, stirring occasionally. Stir in vodka; cook 7 to 10 minutes or until thickened, stirring frequently. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Cool to room temperature.

Cook’s Tip: Vodka-tomato sauce may be made up to 24 hours ahead; cover and refrigerate. Bring to room temperature before serving. One 28-ounce can whole tomatoes may be substituted for fresh tomatoes. Reserving juice, chop tomatoes. Add chopped tomatoes and juice to onion mixture and cook as directed above.

Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook.)

Carve steak into thin slices. Serve over vodka-tomato sauce; Top with reserved Arugula Pesto. Garnish with cheese, if desired.)