Tactical situation underway in Greenfield, suspicious package found

GREENFIELD — A tactical situation was underway Thursday morning, July 26 in the area of 35th and Wilbur in Greenfield.

According to authorities, around 5 a.m. the Greenfield dispatch center received a call from an individual who was experiencing a mental health crisis. While officials were on the phone with that individual, they heard a gun shot.

When officers arrived on scene they found a suspicious package outside of the apartment. Out of an abundance of caution, explosive ordinance professions from the Milwaukee Police Department were called to the scene.

At this point, the situation is ongoing.