‘We are excited:’ New home of the Milwaukee Bucks to be called Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The National Basketball Association’s Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv, Inc. announced Thursday, July 26 that Fiserv has signed an exclusive naming rights agreement for the nearly completed Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, now called Fiserv Forum.

According to a press release, the new venue, which will feature a public celebration on Sunday, Aug. 26, will serve as home to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Marquette University Golden Eagles men’s basketball team, and as a showcase for world-class entertainment and other events.

Opening on August 26, Fiserv Forum is a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment facility in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. Learn more about #FiservForum. https://t.co/U2aoa5oU7x pic.twitter.com/z3J4lzYxEg — Fiserv (@Fiserv) July 26, 2018

The Fiserv brand will be prominently featured on the exterior façade, playing surface, rooftop and throughout the facility, which is the centerpiece of a 30-acre business, residential, cultural and entertainment revitalization in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. Host to more than 200 events annually, Fiserv Forum will welcome world-renowned artists such as Justin Timberlake, Pink, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and the Foo Fighters in its inaugural year. The Killers will headline the grand opening concert on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

Fiserv Forum is the new home of the Milwaukee @Bucks! Exclusive naming agreement for state-of-the-art facility elevates Fiserv brand globally. https://t.co/ZLCw1SVHXW pic.twitter.com/oDr3B9hHPx — Fiserv (@Fiserv) July 26, 2018

“We are excited to partner with the Milwaukee Bucks to create an unprecedented opportunity to elevate our brand as one of the world’s leading providers of financial technology and payment services,” said Jeff Yabuki, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “We also expect this arrangement to further differentiate our brand in support of our purpose of delivering value and excellence to our clients every day.”

Financial terms of the 25-year agreement were not disclosed.

In collaborating on the name for the state-of-the-art arena, the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv selected the name “Fiserv Forum” as a nod to the fintech leader’s annual world-class client experience event where the best and brightest technology, financial services and business professionals gather each year to exchange ideas, learn and experience leading financial technology. Like its annual client conference, which bears the same name, this new Fiserv brand touchpoint is designed to showcase exceptional diverse and unique perspectives and experiences.

PHOTO GALLERY

“We are proud to become a long-term partner with Fiserv, a dynamic international company with a prominent Wisconsin presence, which deeply shares our commitment to bettering and growing Milwaukee,” said Bucks owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan. “It was clear from the start of our conversations that the Bucks and Fiserv align perfectly in our goals for innovation and leadership, and carry the same passion for excellence. As Fiserv Forum becomes an internationally recognized venue, we are excited to be an instrumental part of furthering Fiserv’s brand as a leader in its industry. Fiserv Forum will be the entertainment and sporting heart of our city and will deliver memorable experiences for fans and families in Wisconsin for generations to come.”

The visual identity for Fiserv Forum incorporates a period – or proof point – that follows ‘Fiserv’ in the wordmark, embodying the full-hearted Fiserv commitment to excellence. The period also symbolizes a connection point. It connects the Fiserv brand promise – to be a Partner in Possibility – to the local community and beyond, and connects a legacy of leadership in financial technology to the future and a newly broadened audience. The proof point also connects Fiserv and its clients to the vibrancy and energy that Fiserv Forum will hold: games, shows, celebrations, family, friends and fun.