Carl Knight sentenced to 31 years in prison in connection with murder of Karen Simek

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Carl Knight on Friday, July 27 to 31 years in prison plus another 12 years of extended supervision.

Knight, 26, is one of three people charged in connection with the murder of Karen Simek, shot and killed during a robbery outside Garden Fresh Foods near 12th and National on Jan. 31, 2017. He pleaded guilty in May to one count of felony murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

The other two persons charged in this case were David McLaurin and Samantha Gustafson. McLaurin faced one count of harboring/aiding a felon, as party to a crime. His case was dismissed on July 20. Samantha Gustafson pleaded guilty in June to one count of harboring/aiding a felon, as party to a crime — and sentenced to a year of probation.