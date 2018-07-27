× Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski

OAK CREEK — The funeral arrangements for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski were announced on Friday, July 27.

The funeral will be held at Oak Creek Assembly of God (7311 S. 13th St., Oak Creek). on Wednesday, Aug. 1.

There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The memorial service will commence at 3 p.m.

Michalski was fatally shot Wednesday, July 25, while taking part in a check on a wanted suspect near 28th and Wright. Michalski was at a home in the area of 28th and Wright Wednesday evening as part of a Special Investigations unit check on a suspect wanted on drug and gun violations. Chief Morales said the suspect, identified as Jonathan Copeland Jr., was wanted for violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and harassment intimidation offenses.

