Hiker dies after falling at Oakfield Ledge State Nature area

OAKFIELD — A man died at Oakfield Ledge State Nature area on Friday afternoon, July 27 after falling while hiking with a group of friends.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area around 2 p.m. The hikers were unable to provide an exact location due to the remote area and difficult terrain.

First responders eventually located the group with the use of GPS coordinates from the 911 call.

The male individual who fell was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Fond du lac County Sheriff’s Office