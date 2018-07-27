One of the largest celebrations of German culture takes over Henry Maier Festival Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- As your summer festival season rolls on, it's time to get your Deutsch on! One of the largest celebrations of German culture in the U.S. takes over Henry Maier Festival Park. Carl spent the morning previewing German Fest.

About Germanfest (website)

Welcome to German Fest, a Milwaukee tradition held annually on the Summerfest grounds, along the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan. One of the largest German festivals in North America, German Fest Milwaukee is known for its authentic food, culture and entertainment. We invite you to bring the family, raise a stein, polka the night away and make it YOUR tradition.