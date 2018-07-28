Milwaukee police: Suspect threatens to ‘kill everybody’ in Associated Bank robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify a bank robbery suspect. The robbery happened on Saturday, July 28 at the Associated Bank located off of West Brown Deer Road.

According to police, the suspect entered the bank around 10:15 a.m., and passed a teller a note threatening to “kill everybody in the bank and himself, unless given money.” Officials say the suspect also threatened to “blow the bank up” if the teller pressed any alarms.

Milwaukee police describe the suspect as a male, black, between the ages of 30 and 35, 5’5″-5’8″, medium build, low cut hair, facial hair and medium skin complexion. The suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, faded blue jeans and was seen exiting the bank’s parking lot in a blue, four-door PT Cruiser.

Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.