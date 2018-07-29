× Eggs and bacon for breakfast, burgers for lunch, steak for dinner: Man says ‘carnivore diet’ has helped him lose weight

NEW YORK — Who needs fruits and vegetables when you’ve got steaks and hamburgers? That’s the philosophy of a New York City man who subscribes to the “carnivore diet.” Some nutritionists say it poses health risks.

Wally Walters says you don’t need much more than meat to cover your nutritional needs.

“I’ve cut out veggies and pasta and breads for the last two years, but just for the last four months, it’s been strictly no sugar, no vegetables,” said Walters.

Walters isn’t alone. The “carnivore diet,” which involves zero carbs and high protein, is a growing trend among health nuts.

“I had less inflammation in my body. It was easier to get up. I had much more energy,” said Walters.

Like Walters did, many make the leap to all meat after following the “keto” or “paleo” diets. Unlike those, the carnivore diet means ditching greens, fruits, grains and pretty much everything else.

So what does Walters eat in a day?

“Bacon. Eggs with cheese in the morning, so all animal products, and then I’d have a pound of ground beef for lunch, usually burgers, and then at night, I’d either have another steak or have more burgers,” said Walters.

While red meat like burgers or steak is the most popular meal choice, those following this diet aren’t limited to that. Many also eat chicken, fish and pork. Because they’re animal products, other sources of protein and fat like dairy factor in just fine.

“For the last four months, I’ve felt so much better. I’ve lost 20 pounds and I don’t think I’m going back,” said Walters.

Like any fad diet, this one is causing controversy. Rachel Lustgarten, nutritionist, said she has plenty of concerns.

“Eating a diet that only consists of fat and protein means we’re losing out on a lot of really important nutrients. Chief among them is fiber. This is not necessarily something that’s going to be sustainable or healthy in the long run,” said Lustgarten.