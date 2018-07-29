× Milwaukee police: Woman shot in car near 26th and Chambers

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night, July 28.

It took place around 9:15 p.m. near 26th and Chambers.

According to police, a 59-year-old woman was in her vehicle when an unknown suspect began shooting a gun for an unknown reason. The woman realized she had been shot and drove herself to the hospital. She is being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot injury.

MPD continues to investigate the shooting and search for suspect(s) involved.