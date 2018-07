× Multiple agencies respond to food plant for ammonia leak in Walworth County

DARIEN, Wis. — The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX6 that multiple agencies are responding to an ammonia leak at a food plant early Sunday morning, July 29.

Officials say it is at the Birds Eye food plant on County Road X in Village of Darien.

