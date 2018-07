MEQUON — First responders were called out to a crash in Mequon involving a city vehicle.

It happened around 3 p.m. Monday, July 30 near Donges Bay and Cedarburg Road.

We’re told a City of Mequon vehicle was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

There were some injuries, but we’re told they aren’t serious.