‘I tripped and fell:’ Teenager airlifted to hospital’s ICU after attempting viral Drake ‘In My Feelings’ challenge

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- An Iowa teenager ended up in the intensive care unit after attempting a dance trend going viral online.

Anna Worden, 18, shared her story with WQAD, and said all parents and teens need to hear it.

Worden has been dancing since she was 3, but after attempting the latest viral challenge, she had to be airlifted to Iowa City for emergency treatment.

"For us to get to this point you see today has been a long road. It's hard on all of us," said Mike Worden, Anna's dad, as his daughter attempted to walk a few steps around her hospital room.

It's not where Anna Worden pictured she'd end up after driving around with friends on July 23.

"We were over by the roundabout, and I thought it would be a fun idea to do the Kiki Challenge," said Anna Worden.

Thousands of fans worldwide have been posting videos of themselves jumping out of moving cars dancing to a Drake song -- "In My Feelings." The dance challenge started in late June when a social media star posted a choreographed video and told people to learn the moves.

"I tried, and the last thing I remember was opening the door -- so apparently I got out and tripped and fell and hit my head," said Anna Worden.

Still unconscious, she was rushed to the hospital, where she was airlifted to Iowa city.

"I had five minutes to give her a kiss and not know what was going to happen. I will always remember that," said Mike Worden.

Anna Worden suffered a skull fracture, and had blood clots in her ear and bleeding on her brain.

"When we got here and I finally gained consciousness in the ICU, that's when it hit me -- like 'wow, I'm actually in the University of Iowa hospitals because I tried to do some little challenge everyone's doing now, and I'm the one that got majorly hurt,'" said Anna Worden.

The girl who was graceful on her feet is now re-learning to walk. She's sharing her story to prevent this from happening to someone else.

"Be more careful about the challenges and fads that are going around. It may seem fun, and it may seem easy, but at the same too, they could be so dangerous," said Anna Worden.

The goal was for Worden to be discharged from the hospital on Monday, July 30.

When she goes back home to Bettendorf, the road to recovery is still far from over. She will be doing outpatient physical therapy closer to home.