Fire damages 2 homes near 11th and Clarke in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Firefighters on Monday morning, July 30 battled a two-alarm fire near 11th and Clarke on Milwaukee's north side. The call came in around 4:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, flames were coming from two homes in the area. Officials say it appears to the fire started in one home -- before spreading.

Neighbors tell FOX6 News a man was doing work on one of the homes when the fire broke out. He was able to safely exit the home. The other house was empty.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.