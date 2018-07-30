× Police: 15-year-old shot when mother’s handgun fell from holster

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 15-year-old girl was shot and wounded Monday afternoon, July 30 when her mother’s handgun fell from its holster.

It happened around noon near Burleigh and Holton.

Police said the 41-year-old woman was also struck by gunfire when she attempted to catch the handgun. She grabbed the trigger, shooting herself in the leg, police said.

That bullet then ricocheted off of the concrete and struck her daughter in the leg.

They were both taken to the hospital for treatment.