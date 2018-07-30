× Police encourage parents to talk to kids about stranger danger after Kenosha incident

KENOSHA — Kenosha police are encouraging parents to warn their children about the dangers of speaking with strangers after a suspicious incident happened Friday, July 27.

According to police, around 9:45 a.m. officers were called out to the area of 53rd Avenue and 41st Street for a suspicious complaint. Upon arrival, a 15-year-old girl reported that an elderly man attempted to engage her and two other juveniles in conversation.

The man was driving a black sedan and had a large stuffed animal in the vehicle. The juveniles fled and contacted the police department.

Through the investigation, detectives identified an 84-year-old man as the involved subject. At this time no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has additional information about the incident, please contact Detective Traxler at 262-605-5223. If you wish to remain anonymous, please call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Parents are encouraged to warn their children about the dangers of speaking with strangers and report suspicious or alarming activity to the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234 (911 for emergency). For additional information about child safety tip please contact Officer Friendly Tyler Cochran at 262-653-4210. For additional information about Neighborhood Watch programs please contact Crime Prevention Officer Jeff Wambolt 262-657-3937.