Police: Man, 20, shot while attempting to purchase vehicle near 51st and Congress

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a man, 20, was shot and wounded while attempting to purchase a vehicle near 51st and Congress Monday morning, July 30.

Police said it happened around 10:45 a.m.

In addition to shooting the man, the suspect was able to get away with his vehicle.

The victim suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken tot he hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking a suspect.