Police: Man, 20, shot while attempting to purchase vehicle near 51st and Congress
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a man, 20, was shot and wounded while attempting to purchase a vehicle near 51st and Congress Monday morning, July 30.
Police said it happened around 10:45 a.m.
In addition to shooting the man, the suspect was able to get away with his vehicle.
The victim suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and was taken tot he hospital.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are seeking a suspect.
43.097212 -87.976934