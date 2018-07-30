Prayer vigil in Officer Michael Michalski’s honor to be held near 28th and Wright

MILWAUKEE — A prayer vigil in Officer Michael Michalski’s honor will be held on Monday, July 30 at 6 p.m. at 28th and Wright. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 1. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the service will follow after that.

Michalski was fatally shot Wednesday, July 25, while taking part in a check on a wanted suspect near 28th and Wright. Michalski was at a home in the area of 28th and Wright Wednesday evening as part of a Special Investigations unit check on a suspect wanted on drug and gun violations. Chief Morales said the suspect, identified as Jonathan Copeland Jr., was wanted for violation of parole, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) and harassment intimidation offenses.

The Milwaukee Police Department has created a GoFundMe page for Officer Michalski’s family.

Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so at any Tri City National Bank, or you can send any donations to the address below: