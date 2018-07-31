Police ID victims of double fatal crash near 76th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a double fatal crash that happened near 76th and Burleigh Thursday evening, July 26. The victims have been identified as 25-year-old Joshua Cox and 21-year-old Dareiyal Harmon.

According to police, at approximately 7:29 p.m. a vehicle, occupied by three men in their 20s, disregarded a stop light at the intersection and were struck by an SUV travelling through the green light.

The SUV struck the vehicle on the driver’s side. The car rolled over and landed on the roof in the parking lot of some retail stores.

Police say the first victim was found south of the car. The second victim was found partially ejected out of the rear window in the car. The third person in the car was found on top of the first victim.

Two of the three men passed away at the scene from their injuries and the third was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

The driver and sole occupant of the striking vehicle, a 38-year-old man, was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say it is believed that the three men were not wearing seat belts.