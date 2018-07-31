Police ID woman shot, killed near 25th and Chambers in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Tuesday, July 31 identified the woman who was shot and killed on Milwaukee’s north side early Wednesday, July 25. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Sadie Brazzoni.

It happened in the area of 25th and Chambers around 4:20 a.m. Police say they are seeking known suspects and this is an ongoing investigation.

People who knew the victim said they’re in disbelief. They said she was the kind of person everyone got along with.

People in the area said Brazzoni lived a block away from where it happened, and they said she was well liked by everyone.

“She was a nice, sweet lady. Just makes no sense,” said Felicia Owens, neighbor.