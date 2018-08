× Medical Examiner called out to 89th and Mill to investigate infant death

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office was called out to the area near 89th Street and Mill Road Wednesday morning, Aug. 1 to investigate an infant death.

Milwaukee police say the child is approximately one month old. The circumstances surrounding the child’s death are unknown at this time.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.