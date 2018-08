MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday, Aug. 1. It occurred at approximately 11:50 a.m. in the area of 104th and Jonen.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says the victim is a man. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 2.

MPD has a suspect in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

