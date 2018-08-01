× OSHA report: 3 employees hospitalized, 1 in ICU after ammonia leak at Birds Eye Foods

DARIEN — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) provided an update on Wednesday, Aug. 1 after an ammonia release at the Birds Eye Foods plant in Darien on Sunday, July 29.

Officials say Birds Eye, the frozen vegetable processor, reported an ammonia release that occurred at approximately 4:50 a.m. on Sunday in the production area and during normal production operations. Sixteen employees were transported to the hospital and three production employees were hospitalized with one in the intensive care unit.

OSHA has up to six months to complete its inspection, issue citations and proposed penalties if violations of health or safety regulations are found.

Bird’s Eye Foods reported the incident to OSHA as required.