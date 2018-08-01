TSA considering ending screening at small airports

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 02: A sign directs travelers to a security checkpoint staffed by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers at O'Hare Airport on June 2, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Department of Homeland Security said that the acting head of the TSA would be replaced following a report that airport screeners failed to detect explosives and weapons in nearly all of the tests that an undercover team conducted at airports around the country. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 02: A sign directs travelers to a security checkpoint staffed by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers at O'Hare Airport on June 2, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. The Department of Homeland Security said that the acting head of the TSA would be replaced following a report that airport screeners failed to detect explosives and weapons in nearly all of the tests that an undercover team conducted at airports around the country. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — The TSA is considering ending screening of passengers at smaller airports across the country to focus security efforts at the largest airports.
It is unclear how advanced the proposal is and whether it will ever be adopted. Still, aviation-security experts reacted with alarm, saying it could make flights at smaller airports inviting targets for terrorists.
CNN reported Wednesday that the Transportation Security Administration is considering whether to end passenger screening at airports that serve planes with 60 seats or fewer. The report cited senior agency officials and internal documents.
In a statement, the TSA said no decision has been made.
Security experts say that while passengers on the largest jets would still be screened, terrorists could target regional planes at small airports. Those flights still carry dozens of passengers.