LAKE GENEVA — A dump truck operator was killed in a crash in Lake Geneva Thursday morning, Aug. 2.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on the off-ramp to Highway 50 westbound and Highway 120 southbound at Highway 12 eastbound.

The dump truck suffered severe damage in the crash and the operator died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.