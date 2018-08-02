Police: Driver arrested following car vs. train crash in Caledonia, no one injured

CALEDONIA — A motorist was taken into custody on Wednesday, Aug. 3 following an accident involving a train in Caledonia. It happened Tuesday night, July 31.

According to authorities, officers responded to The Depot Tavern parking lot around 9:30 p.m. for a car vs. train accident.

Officials say the operator of the vehicle was attempting to leave the parking lot and went up onto the railroad tracks and got stuck. Instead of calling 911, the operator and some bar patrons attempted to move the vehicle off the tracks when an Amtrak passenger train, traveling north, began to approach.

The operator of the vehicle exited and the individuals helping ran from the tracks prior to the vehicle being struck by the train. There were no injuries.

The operator of the vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival. It was reported to police that the operator may have been intoxicated.

The Amtrak engine was disabled as a result of the collision.

The Caledonia Police Detective Bureau arrested the suspect on Wednesday, Aug. 1 and charges of reckless endangering safety and negligent operation of a motor vehicle were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

The Caledonia Police Department said “if your vehicle is stuck on railroad tracks, call 911 immediately. The dispatch center is equipped to contact the correct railroad company and have trains stopped. A train striking a vehicle could derail and many people could be seriously injured or killed.”