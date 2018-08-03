× Actions of Greenfield police officer involved in fatal crash deemed “privileged”

GREENFIELD — The investigative reports regarding the March 1 death of Nicholas O’Brien of West Allis were released on Friday, Aug. 3. — and those reports clear the officer involved in this case of any wrongdoing.

O’Brien, 25, had been fleeing from Greenfield police late Thursday, March 1. A Greenfield officer attempted to stop O’Brien, who was traveling at a high rate of speed. But O’Brien fled.

CLICK HERE to view the investigative materials in this case

Eventually, the officer attempted to stop O’Brien’s vehicle using a Pursuit Intervention Technique or PIT manuever. Police say O’Brien’s vehicle left the roadway in the area of 25th and Euclid and struck a tree — killing O’Brien.

The officer involved in this pursuit was 29 at the time of the incident. He had five years of experience.

The Oak Creek Police Department led the investigation as part of the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT) — and was assisted by member agencies with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

In a letter from Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm to Oak Creek Police Chief Brad Wendlandt, it is indicated that the officer’s conduct was “privileged.” Because he was executing a PIT manuever and had been “trained and certified to use the method,” the circumstances in this case “supported his decision to use the technique to stop O’Brien’s unlawful and dangerous behavior.”

The D.A. said “I therefore find (the officer’s) actions to be privileged.”