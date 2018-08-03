Contractor hits gas line near Hampton and Santa Monica in Whitefish Bay, prompting evacuations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEFISH BAY -- We Energies officials were called out to Shoreland Avenue -- near Hampton and Santa Monica Boulevard in Whitefish Bay for a natural gas leak on Friday afternoon, Aug. 3.

A We Energies spokeswoman said a report came in indicating a construction crew struck a gas line in the area. North Shore Fire officials confirmed that -- telling FOX6 News a contractor hit a low pressure gas line, and readings showed a large concentration of gas outside three apartment buildings.

There were no levels detected inside, but as a precaution, the buildings were evacuated.

We Energies was called out to the scene just before 3 p.m. Crews shut off the gas and were working to make repairs. We're told less than 20 customers were impacted, and gas service would be restored once repairs were completed.