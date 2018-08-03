× Firefighters respond to scene of silo fire near 38th & Grant in West Milwaukee

WEST MILWAUKEE — Firefighters were called to the scene of a silo fire near 38th and Grant in West Milwaukee on Friday morning, Aug. 3.

Officials tell FOX6 News, the call came in around 8 a.m. at the former Froedtert Malt. There was fire was in the grain elevator that stores remnants of the grain cleaning procedure (husks and sprouts). This material is stored in the silos and then sold to farmers for cattle feed.

Firefighters had to be very cautious with this sort of fire due to the highly combustible and explosive nature of the grain product. The grain dust is explosive when dry.

Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to find the hot spots. They then ventilated the silo and used a water mist to cool the material — and lastly, used foam to finish the job.

The grain product will have to be emptied out of the silo and disposed of.

One firefighter had to be treated for heat and dehydration. That person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.