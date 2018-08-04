Go down the Rabbit Hole at The Wicked Hop

LOCATED AT THE CORNER OF BLOODY MARY & SUNDAY BRUNCH

The Wicked Hop can be found in downtown's Historic Third Ward neighborhood on the corner of St. Paul & Broadway, one crosswalk from the Milwaukee Public Market. We offer brunch, lunch, dinner, late night food, desserts, private events and live entertainment. Our unique environment, friendly staff, and delectable entrées are sure to keep you coming back!

Whether it's a group of 10, or table for two, we invite you to enjoy a completely original dining experience. Our brunch boasts, "Milwaukee's Best Bloody Mary" as voted by the readers of the Shepherd Express and OnMilwaukee.com