‘You can, if you will:’ Jerry Kramer is finally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — Green Bay Packers legend Jerry Kramer was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday night, Aug. 4 — a moment he and his family have been waiting for for 50 years.

Kramer spoke third at the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio Saturday evening. Ahead of the speech, his family said there’s no doubt he would reflect on his teammates and former coach.

“A lot of Lombardi disciplines. Lombardi is going to be there. His teammates. He’s going to reflect on his teammates, who we miss. A lot of them aren’t here and we miss them, and those that are here with us, it’s going to be amazing to share that with them, and yeah, Lombardi discipline. That’s all we know,” said Alicia Kramer, Jerry Kramer’s daughter.

Each inductee is given 10 to 15 minutes to deliver their speech in front of family members, friends and fans at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

He has waited a long time, but it's official for Jerry Kramer #PFHOF18 pic.twitter.com/nd7cDUBBJM — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 4, 2018