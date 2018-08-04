Riding for a good cause: Cyclists take off on 2-day, 200-mile Bike MS tour

PEWAUKEE -- Cyclists are taking off Saturday, Aug. 4 on a two-day, 200-mile journey from Waukesha to Madison -- and they're doing it all for a good cause. Evan Peterson stopped in Pewaukee before the Bike MS tour began.

About Bike MS (website)

Ride Details

Date(s): August 4-5, 2018

Start Location: Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC)

Day One: Waukesha Area Technical College (WCTC) to UW-Whitewater

Day Two: UW-Whitewater to WPS (Madison, WI)

Fundraising Minimum: $300

Age Minimum: 12

Ready for the ride of a lifetime?

Bike MS: TOYOTA Best Dam Bike Tour is a two-day cycling event that will take you farther than you've ever gone before. What makes this ride so special? This all-inclusive, fully-supported cycling event travels from the Milwaukee area to Madison with an overnight stay in Whitewater and features multiple route options each day. No matter which route you choose, you'll experience the thrill of Wisconsin's spectacular terrain and memories you'll never forget. In addition, you'll experience an incredible level of camaraderie as you embark on a journey filled with laughter, excitement, support and a profound sense of accomplishment.

Your participation will drive MS research forward faster, and deliver services to those who face the challenges of MS every day so they can live their best lives.