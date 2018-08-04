‘The no tax is huge:’ Shoppers take advantage, buying school supplies and more during 1st sales tax holiday

GREENFIELD — School is out for summer, but parents are getting a lesson in subtraction as they hit the stores, shopping until they drop during Wisconsin’s first sales tax holiday — which runs through Sunday, Aug. 5.

Jennifer Houk was making a list and checking it twice on Saturday — enjoying a different kind of holiday shopping.

“Crayons, markers, glue sticks, notebook — pretty much everything you need for a first-grader,” said Houk.

She and many others were taking advantage of the sales tax holiday. School supplies are among the exempt items.

“It’s been amazing. It’s a nice help in the pocketbook,” said Houk.

Store officials at spots like Meijer and Walmart were prepared for the influx of shoppers.

“With more cashiers and more sales team members — that has really helped us,” said Michael Evert, Meijer store director.

Evert said Meijer customers were also benefiting from extra in-store discounts.

“We’ve got a lot of great items that are on sale now, so you compare that with the tax savings discounts and really save a bundle — easily hundreds depending on how large your family is,” said Evert.

Kristin Keeling, a mother, said the sales tax holiday served as an incentive to hit the store.

“Three kids, lots of supplies. Two kids, tons of things to get — and we knew the prices were really good here. The no tax is huge,” said Keeling.

From crayons to clothes and even computer supplies, there’s a long list of items that are tax exempt through Sunday.

“Even things like diapers. You can get diapers for the entire family if you wanted. It’s a great deal,” said Evert.

The five-day grace period will also add up to a sales increase for retailers compared to this time last year — making it a win-win for all.

“It’s really been outstanding,” said Evert.

The Wisconsin Department of Revenue estimates the sales tax holiday will save shoppers almost $15 million. The sales tax holiday ends Sunday, Aug. 5.

CLICK HERE to learn more.