Celebrate all things motorized at the Concours D’Elegance Car Show

MILWAUKEE -- On Sunday, Aug. 5, vintage and luxurious cars are judged by their elegance at Veterans Park. Evan Peterson shows how each car is picked to be a part of the Concours D'Elegance Car Show.

About Concours D'Elegance Car Show (website)

Since inception, the Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance has raised more than $200,000 for charity to improve the lives of children and families in the greater Milwaukee area.

The Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance weekend includes three unique events:

Show & Glow Paddock, Aug. 5, 2018, a casual car show. Register your vehicle: https://www.milwaukeeconcours.com/product/show-glow-lake-paddock-registration/

Aug. 5, 2018, a casual car show. Register your vehicle: https://www.milwaukeeconcours.com/product/show-glow-lake-paddock-registration/ Style & Speed Social , a casual evening of camaraderie, food and beverage, a silent auction, Aug. 4, 2018, at the Milwaukee Club. Buy tickets: https://www.milwaukeeconcours.com/style-speed-social/

, a casual evening of camaraderie, food and beverage, a silent auction, Aug. 4, 2018, at the Milwaukee Club. Buy tickets: https://www.milwaukeeconcours.com/style-speed-social/ The Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance, Aug. 5, 2018, a collection of stunning vehicles selected by the Concours Committee to compete for prestige awards. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Buy tickets at the gate. Children 12 and under free when accompanied by an adult. Buy tickets: https://www.milwaukeeconcours.com/product/event-tickets/

The Show & Glow Paddock celebrates all things motorized. Anyone can register their vehicle, regardless of make or age. The only requirement is a minimum contribution for our charities. There is no formal judging, but there will be a People’s Choice, Judge’s Choice and Sponsor’s Award presented. This casual event is equally fun for those who show their vehicle as well as spectators. Attend and vote for the People’s Choice award winner.

The Milwaukee Concours d’Elegance features vehicles selected by the Concours Committee to compete in special classes. Rare classics — both original and restored — will command attention.

The Show & Glow Paddock and the Concours d’ Elegance will be at Veterans Park on Milwaukee’s lakefront. Enter via Lagoon Drive off of Lake Drive. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open to the public.