‘Really sad:’ Father faces murder charge, accused of being drunk, leaving son in hot pickup truck for hours

EL RENO, Okla. -- An Oklahoma father was arrested for murder after his 3-year-old son died after he was allegedly left in a hot pickup truck for "hours."

According to FOX6's sister station KFOR, Adam Kolar, 33, is acused of being drunk when he "forgot" his almost 4-year-old son in the truck. The boy died at the hospital.

First responders raced to a home in El Reno, Oklahoma on Thursday evening, Aug. 2.

"About 5 p.m. we received a 911 call of a child in the vehicle that was unresponsive," said Lt. Van Gillock with the El Reno Police Department.

According to KFOR, a friend who stopped by the home made this frantic 911 call:

Caller: "At 1208, at the corner of Hoff and Elm, El Reno, there's a child. He was left in the vehicle in the car seat."

911 dispatcher: "How old is he?"

Caller: "I think he's 4 years old."

911 dispatcher: "Is the vehicle open now?"

Caller: "The vehicle is open now. He's out of the vehicle. We got him inside the house. I think his dad is doing CPR on him right now."

First, the father was reported to have started CPR and then the friend.

911 dispatcher: "Sir, is he breathing?"

Caller: "Ma'am, I don't think so. I don't believe he's breathing."

The boy did not make it.

911 dispatcher: "How long has he been in there?"

Caller: "I have no clue. I've been here for about an hour, so he's been in there for at least an hour."

"Through the investigation, we believe it's going to be a matter of hours that the child was out there. We don't think the father really has an idea how long the child was there," said Gillock.

Gillock told KFOR the father is believed to have been drunk at the time of his arrest.

"Based on several factors -- odor, actions, speech, we do believe the father was possibly under the influence of alcohol," said Gillock.

The tragic news spread throughout the community. Police told KFOR the child's mother was at work at the time.

"It's really sad to hear. Your children should be your first priority," said Kristen Arndt.

Roughly 50 people turned out Friday evening for a candlelight memorial in the boy's honor.

Meanwhile, bail has been denied for Kolar until he sees a judge. He's being held on one count of first-degree murder.

Investigators are waiting on blood alcohol results.