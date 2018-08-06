× Police: 3 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating three shootings that happened on Sunday night, Aug. 5 and early Monday morning, Aug 6. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting took place just before 7 p.m. near 5th and Lapham.

Police say a 16-year-old boy was shot after an argument and received a non-life threatening gunshot wound as a result. He is being treated at the hospital for his injury.

The second shooting occurred a little after 9 p.m. around the area of 34th and Wells.

Authorities say a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was also shot after an argument. He is at the hospital for his non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The third shooting happened around 1:10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 6 near Vienna and Appleton Avenues.

According to police, a 35-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after he was shot under unknown circumstances. He is at the hospital for treatment.

MPD said the investigations for all three incidents are ongoing as police continue to seek suspects.