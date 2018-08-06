× Police release surveillance video of suspect who stole money during fundraiser for fallen officer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a suspect accused of stealing money from Sobelman’s Pub and Grill near 16th and W. St. Paul Avenue.

It happened Saturday, Aug. 4, around 7:30 p.m., during a fundraiser for fallen Officer Michael Michalski, who died after he was shot by a wanted suspect near 28th and Wright on June 25.

Police say this suspect entered the business through an open door, and then pried open the door to a locked office space — removing hundreds of dollars in cash and “barter money.”

The suspect has been described as a male, black, standing 6′ tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap with a yellow logo on the visor, a red T-shirt, white shorts and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.