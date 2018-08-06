‘Really exciting for us!’ Tickets for 1st Bucks game at Fiserv Forum now on sale

MILWAUKEE — Tickets for the Milwaukee Bucks first game at the new Fiserv Forum went on sale Monday morning, Aug. 6.

The first ones through the doors were die-hard Milwaukee Bucks fans who hit the ticket counter ready to score pre-season tickets.

“It’s the first opportunity for fans to come out and see the Bucks play in the new Fiserv Forum,” said Dustin Godsey, Milwaukee Bucks chief marketing officer.

Milwaukee meets their Midwest neighbors in October. The Bucks take on the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 3 and then the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 12 at home.

“Really exciting for us,” said Godsey.

Godsey said the buzz is bigger than ever. The Fiserv Forum opens to the public on Aug. 26.

“It’s a little bit more special this year. People are going to be blown away when they walk in the building. It is such a different experience to come in and see this big open space the details throughout the building,” said Godsey.

“It’s a beautiful project,” said Scott Sibilski, Bucks fan.

Feeling a sense of pride, Sibilski made sure to snag a pair of seats.

“I worked here for four months doing some construction. It’s a great experience — something I can share with my son and tell him and show him what I did. I hope they can get past that first round and make it a little deeper into the playoffs. I’m excited for the team,” said Sibilski.

The Bucks face the Bulls at 7 p.m. on Oct. 3, and the Timberwolves at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12, in the 42nd MACC Fund game.

Tickets for both Fiserv Forum games can be purchased HERE or by calling 1-877-4NBA-TIX. Groups looking to purchase tickets for both home games should call 414-227-0599 to speak with a Bucks representative.

2018 Milwaukee Bucks Preseason Schedule:

Date Opponent Location Time (CT) Wednesday, Oct. 3 vs. Chicago Fiserv Forum 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 7 @ Minnesota TBA 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9 @ Oklahoma City Chesapeake Energy Arena 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12 vs. Minnesota Fiserv Forum 7:30 p.m.