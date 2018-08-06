‘This does not have to define you:’ Musician performs for inmates at Milwaukee County House of Correction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN -- Before performing at the Wisconsin State Fair Monday evening, Aug. 6, Matthew West first played to an audience at the Milwaukee County House of Correction, and FOX6 Photojournalist Jerry Imig was there to capture the message of hope he's trying to send to those who need it.

"I've been invited to do a performance and sing some songs -- tell some stories to the guys here at the Milwaukee County House of Correction," said West.

West is an artist with a message of hope and redemption.

"I know I'm not strong enough to be everything I'm supposed to be. I dreamed of arenas. I dreamed of stadiums. Thousands of people, you know? It's not how many people are there. It's who's there that's meant to be impacted. We need to bring hope to everybody who's in a situation like this. No matter how messed up this stage of your life might be, this does not have to define you. All of us we are sinners, but we are saved by God. The men I'm singing for today, man they need this kind of encouragement, and the hope is that they walk out of this chapel and may be reminded that maybe the best of their life is still yet to come," said West.

West opens for Christian rock band "Casting Crowns" Monday night at the Wisconsin State Fair at 7:30 p.m.