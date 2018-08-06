× TMZ: Shaun Weiss, who played Goldberg in ‘The Mighty Ducks’ arrested for public intoxication

OROVILLE, Calif. — Shaun Weiss, who played Goldberg in “The Mighty Ducks” was arrested in Northern California for public intoxication, TMZ is reporting.

According to TMZ, the 38-year-old former child star was busted on Saturday, Aug. 4 around 1 a.m. in Oroville, California, about an hour north of Sacramento. TMZ was told police cut him a break after he spent a few hours in the “drunk tank.” He was released and not cited.

TMZ reported Weiss was arrested a year ago for possession of meth. That arrest came just five days after he was sentenced to 150 days in jail for stealing $151 worth of items from an electronics store. He ended up serving only 12 days due to overcrowding. At the time, his manager, Don Gibble, told TMZ he had hoped jail would help Weiss get himself on a more productive path.

Weiss worked steadily after the three “Mighty Ducks” movies, but TMZ reports it’s been a couple years since his last acting gig.