‘Helps bring us together:’ Positivity takes center stage at National Night Out event after weekend shooting

MILWAUKEE — On the heels of a very violent few days in Milwaukee, people are saying “enough is enough.” Many came together on Tuesday night, Aug. 7, for a National Night Out event in Washington Park, where four people were hurt in a shooting on Saturday.

The shooting that happened during a church picnic as people played basketball on the courts at Washington Park on Saturday didn’t deter people from coming out to the National Night Out event. Neighbors said that’s a sign of hope that things will get better.

On Tuesday afternoon, FOX6 found smiling children at Washington Park as they were gifted bicycles.

“You want to pick one out? Does that fit you?” said Travis Rose, Boy Scout.

“This is my first time getting a bike without training wheels,” said Sinaya Walker, age 7.

“They’re so excited. I’m just really happy as a mom,” said Genita Walker.

In the wake of the shooting Saturday, there were four homicides in Milwaukee on Monday — prompting city leaders to speak out.

“To use a firearm over an argument is a cowardly act. Let’s settle this amongst human beings,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

Positivity took center stage at the National Night Out event. Genita Walker attended with her three children.

“Having this type of event is paramount to keep our community safe and encouraged,” said Walker.

“It helps bring us all together. This can help everybody relax a little bit, laugh and enjoy life,” said Jaquest Russ.

Neighbors said the smiles and a sense of community are the most powerful tools to fight the violence. It was an effort to take back the park, and enjoy it the way it was meant to be enjoyed.

“It’s something to make it feel like we have hope in our community,” said Walker.

The bicycle giveaway was part of a Richfield teen’s Eagle Scout project — and it made for a lot of happy kids.