MPD seeks suspect responsible for at least 10 carjackings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for at least ten carjackings in the City of Milwaukee.

According to police, the latest carjacking occurred on Saturday, Aug. 4 near North Humboldt Boulevard and North Avenue. Shortly after the carjacking, officers spotted the victim’s vehicle and a pursuit ensued. Seven people were subsequently taken into custody at the end of the chase.

During the investigation, detectives learned of another suspect who is yet to be identified.

The suspect is described as a male, black, with a thin build, 14-16 years old, 5’4″-5’6″. He was last seen wearing a red hat, no shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7630.