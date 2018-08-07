2 shot, killed under Holton Street Bridge near Water Street after confrontation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating a double fatal shooting that happened late Monday night, August 6 at Swing Park -- located near Brady Street and Water Street.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a confrontation took place between two groups of people and quickly escalated into gunfire.

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot and died at the scene, and a 17-year-old boy was also fatally shot and died at a local hospital.

Further circumstances regarding the shooting remain under investigation.