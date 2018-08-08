× Green Bay Packers sign University of Illinois LB James Crawford

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday, Aug. 8 they’ve signed linebacker James Crawford.

The 6-foot-2, 23-year-old Crawford, played in four seasons at the University of Illinois. There, he recorded 80 tackles (39 solo) 10.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and six passes defensed. Crawford served as a team captain as a senior and was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches.

Crawford will wear #54 for the Packers.