Green Bay Packers sign University of Illinois LB James Crawford

Posted 11:03 am, August 8, 2018, by

CHAMPAIGN, IL - SEPTEMBER 29: James Crawford #5 of the Illinois Fighting Illini makes the sack on Tanner Lee #13 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers as he fumbles the football at Memorial Stadium on September 29, 2017 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced Wednesday, Aug. 8 they’ve signed linebacker James Crawford.

The 6-foot-2, 23-year-old Crawford, played in four seasons at the University of Illinois. There, he recorded 80 tackles (39 solo) 10.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and six passes defensed. Crawford served as a team captain as a senior and was named All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches.

Crawford will wear #54 for the Packers.