‘I saw one with a gun:’ Woman comes face-to-face with burglars at her home; snaps picture of suspect

WEST BEND -- A Washington County mother came home from church and found herself face-to-face with some armed burglars, who were running out of her home.

It happened not too far from Big Cedar Lake. Deputies are looking for three suspects.

Amid the farm fields of Washington County, on Church Drive outside of West Bend, the Lebakken family says even with their kids grown, it's still rare to have a quiet, empty house.

"We never had this problem when all the kids were at home. We raised eight children here," said Scott Lebakken.

On Wednesday, Aug. 8, Susan Lebakken was on her way home from midday Mass at Holy Hill and returned to quite the surprise.

"I had just come halfway down the driveway. I see these three guys running and yelling. I think I startled them," said Susan Lebakken.

She came face-to-face with the three burglars.

"I went up by the neighbors. I backed up because I saw one with a gun," said Susan Lebakken.

"They had a limited amount of time. They didn't know that. They had a limited amount of time to do that and they got away with it for right now," said Scott Lebakken.

The family said it appears the suspects cut through a screen before entering a window. The gun they were holding didn't appear to be theirs. A safe, a camera and a rifle were missing from the home after the crime. Deputies arrived shortly thereafter, flying a drone in the air, hoping to catch the suspects -- but they didn't have any luck.

"I'm thinking they headed toward 144 somehow. I got a picture of one of the guys running off," said Lebakken.

Before they were able to get away, Lebakken caught one on camera.

"I'm surprised she was able to think to take the picture," said Scott Lebakken.

The family said they're thankful the close run-in with some crooks ended with no one hurt.

"Extremely scary," said Susan Lebakken.

The family said they don't believe this was a random crime. They said their son has been in a dispute with some people recently, and one of the items taken was his safe -- so deputies are following those leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Office.