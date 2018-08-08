Milwaukee Bucks to play New York Knicks on Christmas Day

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in four decades, the Milwaukee Bucks will play on Christmas Day. They’ll travel to New York to face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the NBA announced Wednesday. Aug. 8.

According to a news release, the Bucks’ Christmas Day matchup tips off at 11 a.m. Eastern time, and will air in ESPN.

The news release says this will be the fifth time in franchise history the Bucks have played on Christmas Day, with Milwaukee owning a 2-2 record all-time on Christmas.

Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day stats: