Police: 1 dead, 2 seriously injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Tuesday night, August 7 and early Wednesday morning, August 8. One person died -- and two others, including a 13-year-old boy, were seriously injured as a result of the shootings.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to the report of a shooting near 58th and Townsend.

Arriving officers discovered an unconscious, 18-year-old man e suffering from a serious gunshot wound. Officers immediately initiated CPR and continued until being relieved by MFD. Firefighters administered advanced life support efforts, but were unable to resuscitate the victim.

The victim died on the scene. Police say the victim was involved in an argument with a known person. The victim was shot during the argument.

A person of interest is being sought.

Around 12:45 a.m. officers were dispatched to a non-life threatening shooting in the area of 12th and Vine.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a 22-year-old man was seated in a vehicle when suspect(s) drove past and fired multiple gunshots into the victim's vehicle.

The victim received a serious gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital.

A 13-year-old boy was also struck by gunfire as he stood outside near the area where gunshots were fired. He was treated on the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department and transported to a local hospital with a serious, but non-fatal gunshot wound.

MPD continues to seek a motive in the shooting and search for suspect(s).