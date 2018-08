× Power outages impact thousands of We Energies customers in Washington County

HARTFORD — The We Energies Outage Map Wednesday night, Aug. 8 shows thousands of people without power in Washington County.

As of 8 p.m., there were more than 300 outages reported in the area, impacting more than 8,000 customers.

FOX6 has reached out to We Energies for more information. This story will be updated as we learn more.

Meanwhile, you can report your power outage HERE — and We Energies will send you updates.