‘Stop picking up our people:’ Protesters march streets of Racine after 4 community members arrested by ICE

RACINE -- Just doing their jobs or unnecessary targeting? Protesters in Racine would say the latter when it comes to the arrest of four immigrants by Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents Tuesday, Aug. 7. The group hit the streets on Wednesday, Aug. 8.

FOX6 News is told the men were taken on their way to work. The protesters want ICE out of the neighborhoods.

"Get out of our community and stop picking up our people. They're not criminals," said Linda Boyle.

Linda Boyle is with the Racine Interfaith Coalition. The four immigrant men arrested by ICE agents Tuesday, were from her neighborhood and two were members of coalition churches.

"Children are upset. They're angry," said Boyle.

Karen Lascarez is one of those children. Her uncle was taken, rounded up as he was picking up a co-worker.

"I was scared today because I had called my dad today and he wasn't picking up so I was scared that ICE might have took him," Lascarez said.

The latest roundup comes on the heels of an arrest two weeks ago, of community leader Ricardo Fierro, who's now reportedly being held in Kankakee, Illinois.

"There are a couple of lawyers working very hard on legal angles trying to find ways to stop his deportation," said Boyle.

Meanwhile, protesters say they will bring awareness and their belief that ICE is targeting Racine.